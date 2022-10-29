Letter: Vote yes on Measures A1 and A2

I am responding to Tom Orlando of the Napa County Taxpayers Associations’ letter regarding Measure A1 and A2. He complained that the bond measure was vague. Apparently, it didn’t dawn on Orlando to check the NVUSD website (nvusd-ca.schoolloop.com) and look at the Measure A link, which shows specifically where the funding is going to be spent, at which school, and for what purpose.

NVUSD receives $10,328 per student per year, not double that amount as Tom says. It would be great if the NVTA’s “facts” were true, but they are not. There is not enough money in the budget to educate our kids and do the necessary upkeep, modernize, and maintain all the school buildings we own without additional money from bonds.

Does the Taxpayers “no money to schools” attitude come from remembering their schools were just fine back when they attended? Today our kids are going to the same schools but now in Napa most were built more than 60 years ago. Like many old buildings, they need renovating to be brought up to date, with roofing, heating/AC, wiring, insulation, security, flooring, plumbing and technology, which wasn’t even a word when these old schools were new. It will take money from Measure A to make these improvements because you can’t raise property taxes (due to Proposition 13), and the state will only partially contribute by reimbursing the district once it has already paid for the work with bond money. We must depend on ourselves to pass bonds to take care of our school property for our kids.

If you have an interest in where the money from Measure H was spent, that information is now available on the NVUSD web site (https://nvusd-ca.schoolloop.com/measureh). As a member of the Measure H Oversight Committee for the past six years, I have been able to follow the money to confirm that it is spent wisely. It is the Bond Oversight Committee’s responsibility to inform the public and now it is readily available for all. To those who asked for transparency, be sure to look through the available information.

Go look for yourself at our six new schools and what great environments they are to encourage learning. Check out some of the older schools, look critically at roofing, playgrounds, and exteriors. Most of the interiors look even worse. For the price of a coffee a week, we can improve these places of learning for our kids. Vote yes on Measures A1 and A2.

Richard Beck

Napa