Letter: Voter discrimination in Napa?

Concerns nationwide about efforts to suppress minority voting rights, as new boundary lines for district election maps are being drawn, are all over the news headlines. Sadly, this same effort to suppress minority voting rights is also taking place here in Napa.

On Dec. 14, 2021, at the second public hearing on redistricting, I, on behalf of the Napa County Progressive Alliance, urged the members of the Napa City Council to quickly initiate annexation of the largest county island, the West Pueblo/Linda Vista island, so as to enfranchise its residents, an issue we brought to the City Council’s attention in early 2020 when the city began developing its first district map.

Annexation ahead of finalizing redistricting would allow the approximately 1,800 island residents to be counted when balancing the population between districts as required by state law.

Further, these residents would join a district that would increase, and not dilute, their voting power. As the revised map will be used in city elections for the next decade, this is crucially important to ensure equitable voting rights in Napa.

Failing that, we argued, as we did in 2020, that the city ought to move eight precincts with only 335 city residents adjacent to the eastern half of the island into the central Napa district, District 4, making it possible for the island to become part of that district upon annexation. Currently, the island is completely surrounded by District 2, dominated by Browns Valley, and state law would mandate assigning it to that district, putting both District 2 and the City’s total deviation over the 10% allowed by the FAIR MAPS Act.

The effect of this would be to dilute the vote of these lower-income and majority Latinx island residents. However, by joining the island to District 4, the islands could, upon annexation, be incorporated into that district, the one with the highest Latino Citizen Voting Age Population, rather than District 2, the district with the lowest Latino Citizen Voting Age Population.

Council would have none of it. Rather than moving to annex the West Pueblo/Linda Vista island, the council flatly refused to move ahead on this issue. Nor did they express any interest in making it possible for the island to be incorporated into District 4 upon annexation.

In fact, the sole concern of the council, as voiced by councilmembers Narvaez and Painter, was whether the city would run afoul of California voting rights law if they were to annex after redistricting had been completed thereby putting District 2 over the allowed population deviation. They didn’t have a single care for the residents of the islands or about doing what is right; they were only concerned with having legal cover for their anti-democratic stance.

Even though it is only the second public hearing, Council demonstrated its clear preference for not changing the existing map one whit, and rather than wanting to know what the public really thinks, council members pleaded with community members to campaign for the existing map.

The bankruptcy of the Council’s positions was further highlighted when the mayor betrayed his utter lack of understanding of the concept of “communities of interest”; he opined that what defined the West Pueblo/Linda Vista county island residents as a “community of interest” was their location west of Highway 29, despite actual public testimony from an island resident and data provided, to the contrary.

What is a community of interest? The California Constitution defines a community of interest as “a contiguous population which shares common social and economic interests that should be included within a single district for purposes of its effective and fair representation”. The island shares little to no social and economic interests with Browns Valley.

In January of 2021, at its retreat, the City Council named the annexation of the county islands among its highest priorities. Yet, the City Council is intentionally waiting to annex the largest island until after redistricting. Why? Is it because annexing this island now would necessitate a change to its district lines by placing District 2 over the 10% deviation from the ideal population allowed by the FAIR MAPS Act?

Shame on the members of the Council both individually and collectively for their complicity in the continued refusal to recognize the voting rights of island residents who have experienced decades of historical discrimination. At this point, the City Council’s actions appear to be a deliberate suppression of the working class Latinx vote in Napa for the purpose of maintaining their own power as part of Napa’s political establishment.

What will it take for the Napa City Council to respect minority voting rights in Napa? A lawsuit from a Latinx county island resident of voting age?

David Campbell

Napa