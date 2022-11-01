Letter: Voting is really a job interview

Suzanne Truchard has the right skill set that our community needs as we navigate the next decade plus.

Voting is really a job interview, but instead of a one-on-one conversation, we have two candidates vying in the public sphere for a seat on the Napa County Board of Supervisors, District 1. Both candidates cite their business acumen — experience balancing budgets, organizational efficiency, and fiscal responsibility but where Suzanne Truchard stands out, head and shoulders above her opposition, is her specialized expertise and keen understanding of complex land-use issues. She doesn't need to “learn on the job,” she already has the necessary skills to navigate the legal complexities.

Her opponent, Joelle Gallagher cites her 30 years of nonprofit experience, but it begs the question for me as a voter, why her former employer, the Napa County Farm Bureau has endorsed Suzanne Truchard instead? If this was a job interview, I would want to know.

The next 10 years of leadership need bold action to address climate change and drought mitigation, a lack of affordable housing, and a rising homeless population. I don’t want a candidate too entrenched with the business-as-usual crowd.

I’m also concerned that Joelle has been endorsed by the Sierra Club. Yes, I am all in favor of protecting the environment and I am 100 percent aware of the heavy burden of climate change, but it can’t be a progressive, woke agenda that strangles our growth opportunities as a community. Suzanne brings a moderate, balanced, and insightful perspective to the issues facing us. Suzanne exemplified this as a private citizen when she stood up to powerful interests during the Napa Oaks development fight. Much like David to Goliath, Suzanne fought in support of the people of Napa.

Usually, earning your vote is about party lines, but this year, District 1 is about two Democrats….with a significant exception. One much more progressive than the other. If you don’t want a progressive agenda, then the choice is clear. Suzanne Truchard.

Please vote before or on Nov. 8.

Monica Barrows

Napa