 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Voting is really a job interview

  • 0

Suzanne Truchard has the right skill set that our community needs as we navigate the next decade plus.

Voting is really a job interview, but instead of a one-on-one conversation, we have two candidates vying in the public sphere for a seat on the Napa County Board of Supervisors, District 1. Both candidates cite their business acumen — experience balancing budgets, organizational efficiency, and fiscal responsibility but where Suzanne Truchard stands out, head and shoulders above her opposition, is her specialized expertise and keen understanding of complex land-use issues. She doesn't need to “learn on the job,” she already has the necessary skills to navigate the legal complexities.

Her opponent, Joelle Gallagher cites her 30 years of nonprofit experience, but it begs the question for me as a voter, why her former employer, the Napa County Farm Bureau has endorsed Suzanne Truchard instead? If this was a job interview, I would want to know.

People are also reading…

The next 10 years of leadership need bold action to address climate change and drought mitigation, a lack of affordable housing, and a rising homeless population. I don’t want a candidate too entrenched with the business-as-usual crowd.

I’m also concerned that Joelle has been endorsed by the Sierra Club. Yes, I am all in favor of protecting the environment and I am 100 percent aware of the heavy burden of climate change, but it can’t be a progressive, woke agenda that strangles our growth opportunities as a community. Suzanne brings a moderate, balanced, and insightful perspective to the issues facing us. Suzanne exemplified this as a private citizen when she stood up to powerful interests during the Napa Oaks development fight. Much like David to Goliath, Suzanne fought in support of the people of Napa.

Usually, earning your vote is about party lines, but this year, District 1 is about two Democrats….with a significant exception. One much more progressive than the other. If you don’t want a progressive agenda, then the choice is clear. Suzanne Truchard.

Please vote before or on Nov. 8.

Monica Barrows

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: County non-leadership

Letter: County non-leadership

For many years, I have watched the County of Napa leadership — Board of Supervisors and staff operate contrary to the interests of working families in this valley that depend on the wine and hospitality business.

Letter: What is an exemplary leader?

Letter: What is an exemplary leader?

As the Nov. 8 election approaches amid divisiveness and turmoil on the national, state and sometimes local levels, I have been contemplating the essential characteristics of an elected leader.

Letter: FAFSA can be challenging

Letter: FAFSA can be challenging

I was thrilled to see the very informative Associated Press piece, “Navigating FAFSA Season” run in the Napa Valley Register on Oct. 5. FAFSA, or The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, can indeed be very challenging to navigate for many students and families, especially first-generation college students and students from low-income backgrounds – for whom this kind of financial support is most critical.

Letter: Why vote Truchard?

Letter: Why vote Truchard?

The most successful leadership teams share a number of characteristics — characteristics which we need within the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Research shows that high performing leadership teams have shared commitment, a diverse set of skills and expertise, and the ability to disagree constructively while maintaining relationships. This is why Suzanne Truchard will be such an effective addition to the Board.

Letter: Napa Climate NOW! opposes Measure J

Letter: Napa Climate NOW! opposes Measure J

Napa Climate NOW! stands with other organizations including Greenbelt Alliance, Napa Sierra Club, Napa Farm Bureau and Napa Vision 2050 in opposing American Canyon Measure J. We arrived at our decision following careful study and dialogue with interested parties.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News