Letter: Wagenknecht endorses Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor

As many already know, I will be stepping down from my position as Napa County Supervisor this December. When I step off the dais for the final time, I look forward to the comfort of knowing that the future of Napa County will be left in good hands.

I am confident that Joelle Gallagher is the right person to carry on our legacy and good work on the Napa County Board of Supervisors, which is why I am endorsing her campaign for supervisor.

As your next supervisor, Joelle Gallagher will take great care to preserve our agricultural economy, protect our residents, and promote development in a responsible and environmentally friendly way.

On the Napa County Planning Commission, Joelle has demonstrated an ability to balance diverging interests, protect the environment, and responsibly manage growth. She no doubt is informed in these decisions by her good work as executive director of the Napa County Farm Bureau and the Napa Valley Grape Grower Association.

Joelle, Heather Phillips, and David Graves represent 24 years of excellent service to our community as my appointed planning commissioners. This is something I view with great pride.

Joelle is committed to supporting the health and wellness of our community. As the executive director of First 5 Napa County, co-chair of the Napa Housing Coalition, a founding member of the Community Health Initiative, and founder and leader of many other community organizations designed to help those in need, Joelle understands the struggles many Napa residents face economically, psychologically, and physically and how to assist them.

Finally, Joelle is committed to preserving public safety and addressing the threat of wildfires, which has earned her the support of our partners at the Napa City Firefighters Association, Solano Napa Professional Firefighters Local 1186 and the CalFire Local 2881.

I am confident in Joelle's abilities to serve on the Napa County Board of Supervisors and am proud to endorse her. I ask you to join me in voting for my friend on Nov. 8.

Brad Wagenknecht

Napa County Supervisor