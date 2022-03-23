Letter: Wake up, California

Between Mr. Biden and Gavin Newsom, I don't know which is costing California the most money on their green agenda.

Gavin said that we are not going to make that mistake again and use our oil and natural gas supply.

With Gov. Newsom's executive powers that he likes to boast about, he could help out the working class people now by putting the gas tax on hold. We have this great surplus of money. If he needs more money, he should stop the train to nowhere in the Central Valley for a year. This would offset the lost gas tax money.

It is obvious Gov. Newsom is more interested in positioning himself for reelection and a run for president in the future. The working people of California better wake up and see that we could do much better.

Bill Coffield

Napa