Letter: Wake up, Napa County.

Beware. The so-called Vision 2050 people and their anti-Walt Ranch allies want to gut your livelihoods and destroy your businesses.

As is often the case, the seemingly wonderful sounding propaganda of spouted intent — in this case, "protecting" the environment and pursuing "sustainability" — belies what they are really after. Stated simply, these groups in the context of Walt Ranch, value a tenth of a burned-out oak woodland (with replacement trees) over you.

Big Picture: Vision 2050 and anti-Walt Ranch allies don't care about your job and family. They do not really understand that two industries — wine and hospitality — are the economic engines of this Valley that easily employs and sustains nearly 65% of our community families.

I am talking about you: the vineyard workers and companies; the winery workers; winery management and winery operations people; the hoteliers and hotel workers; the restaurant owners and restaurant workers; retailers; every related supply business; and every other business that sells goods and services to the overwhelming number of people whose livelihood is dependent on wine and hospitality.

Make no mistake, Vision 2050 and anti-Walt Ranch allies, with the Board of Supervisors stacked in their favor, would implement a moratorium on any new vineyards, a moratorium on new winery opportunities, a moratorium on expansion of winery capacity, a moratorium on changes in visitation to drive direct-to-consumer business and a moratorium on any new hotel rooms.

While you dutifully march off to work to support your family and go to your kids' school and sports events, this group of mostly well-heeled retired people, that often ironically live on vineyard view properties and invite their friends to come enjoy wine country, work to undermine your jobs and livelihood.

These people spend their days lobbying against our industries and against your future. They are well organized and show up in droves at county meetings, conveying the erroneous impression that their agenda is the majority agenda.

The sad fact is they are winning because most of us don't have time in our lives to go to planning commission meetings and Board of Supervisor meetings, nor the time to sort through the related submittals that are often mind-numbingly long.

They are also working to replace elected officials with candidates that support their anti-winery and anti-hospitality view of the Valley.

There are two ways to counter this threat to your family: you leave your job or business and regularly show up at the county planning commission and supervisors meetings every two weeks and make your voice heard or you insist that the people that represent your family as elected officials are people who actually act and vote to support you and your family's livelihood.

In the current anti-Pedroza fervor, Vision 2050 and anti-Walt Ranch allies seemingly smell blood in the water. Pedroza has bowed out of voting on Walt Ranch until the county decides whether he actually has a conflict or disclosure issue.

Vision 2050 and anti-Walt Ranch allies are now focused on a larger prize: how can they unseat Supervisor Pedroza and install a puppet to serve their purposes. The anti-crowd would like to have Amber Manfree, who narrowly lost the last supervisorial election in District 4 in 2020 against Pedroza to take over his seat. Manfree was recruited by the anti-crowd to serve their goals, and promoted with beautiful propaganda flyers of streams and environmental do-goodery.

Our supervisorial elections this Fall will be a landmark event in the future of this Valley. The retirement of Brad Wagenknecht and Diane Dillon leaves two seats up for grabs. The anti-crowd is supporting their candidates for those seats. And now, the anti-crowd is frothing at the opportunity to try to unseat Supervisor Pedroza — easily one of the hardest working Supervisors that has attempted to hoe a path that is responsive to the hardworking people that make our valley work, tempered by the desire to be sensitive to the concerns of neighbors in a balanced way.

Working people. Time to stand up and have your voices heard on what is important to you before it is too late and the anti-crowd succeeds in eviscerating your livelihood and business.

Joe Fischer

Napa