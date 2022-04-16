Letter: Walt Ranch project bad for the environment

The Walt Ranch vineyard conversion project is scheduled for a hearing before the Napa County Board of Supervisors on April 19 at 1:30 p.m.

The Center for Biological Diversity has appealed Napa County's intent to mitigate the project's greenhouse gas emissions which will be caused, in part, by the loss of an estimated 14,000 mature trees based upon environmental reports submitted for this project which are planned for destruction by Walt Ranch.

When will enough be enough? Recent letters published by members of the wine industry repeat the mantra that if they aren't allowed to promote agriculture by planting more vineyards, then those areas will be developed for housing and urban sprawl. They say that the people who are opposed to new vineyard expansion (such as is planned by Walt Ranch) are people who don't want any vineyard, anywhere, anymore in Napa County.

They say the only choices are vineyards or urban sprawl, and nothing in-between. No one is saying to stop planting vineyards or ripping out established ones.

What we are saying is that we are in an undeniable global warming crisis from which the Napa Valley is not immune. Our climate has changed drastically from 2008 when the Napa County General Plan was adopted and Walt Ranch was first proposed.

The General Plan didn't take into account the rapid onset of climate change and the dramatic effects that the prolonged droughts, especially in the past 10 years, have had on the Napa Valley. Water is not an unlimited resource nor is clean breathable air. Consider that in one year, a single mature tree may absorb more than 368 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen in exchange. Trees not only clean and cool our air, they provide the added benefit of soil stabilization and recharging of the aquifer from their root systems.

Does the cutting down of over 14,000 mature oak trees on Walt Ranch equal the amount of greenhouse gases that might be sequestered by a couple hundred acres of vineyards, even if seedlings are planted as token mitigation for their loss? I'm certain that leaving those trees untouched would sequester substantially more carbon dioxide than will occur by planting vineyards and seedlings in their stead.

Science and common sense tell us that 1.28 seedlings, as proposed by Walt Ranch, is not anywhere near equivalent to the benefits derived from one mature oak tree. Using a seeding planting program as greenhouse gas mitigation is wholly inadequate and short-sighted, but Napa County apparently doesn't think so because this is how they mitigate this loss. It is unsustainable!

So why then, are we cutting down our oak woodland forests to promote further vineyard conversion into our agriculture watersheds? It is counter-intuitive for Napa County to believe that they can mitigate the loss of mature Oak trees felled for vineyard conversions in our agriculture watersheds by replacing them with one or two seedlings per destroyed oak tree.

Does anyone really believe that Napa County needs 10,000 more acres planted in grapes? Where will all the water come from to support these (new) vines, the existing wine industry and the people who are already living here?

According to waterfootprint.org, it typically takes 24 gallons of water to make one (125 ml.) glass of wine. This is not sustainable in our current reality of global climate change where unrelenting periods of prolonged drought is the new norm. We are heading into our third extreme drought year, with this past Winter recorded as the driest in over 100 years. According to UC Davis, California has experienced drought in 15 of the last 20 years and is now in its second extreme drought within the past 10 years. These are sobering statistics that foretell yet another potentially horrific wildfire season, an expected symptom of a warming global and local climate.

Allowing any further developments in the watersheds because the valley floor is planted out should tell you that something is seriously out of balance in Napa County. Global warming is an urgent problem we need to tackle. The main cause is the increasing concentration of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. Thanks to their ability to absorb carbon and produce oxygen, protecting trees is one of the best ways to stop this global phenomenon.

If you feel the same way, please join us for a noon rally in front of the County Administration Building on Tuesday, April 19. The Walt Ranch Appeal hearing is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. thereafter.

Please consider writing a letter to your Napa County Board of Supervisors to let them know that you demand stronger protections for our watersheds and indigenous oak woodlands. We no longer have the luxury of time to use out-dated mitigation practices and should be more focused on preserving what remains of our natural resources.

Sue Wagner

Napa