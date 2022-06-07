Letter: Walt Ranch project will affect wildlife

As Governor Newsom warns Californians to step up water conservation efforts or face mandatory restrictions during a historic drought period, Napa-based Walt Ranch was recently greenlit to mow down a large tract of wilderness to create yet another vineyard. A vineyard will need between two and six gallons of water for each gallon of wine. I wonder how this will play out?

Will households be forced to cut water use again or face more rate hikes and fines? Meanwhile, vineyards tap into the underground water, depleting reservoirs and creating a fire-hazardous thirsty forest. NASA Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) satellites have documented that underground aquifers in Northern California's wine country are on the decline. Water that is irreplaceable without enough rain.

And where is the voice for the wildlife in all of this? Animals, birds, and insects will either be killed in the process or driven out of their habitat. Habitat that will then likely be enclosed with deer fencing so that not even a mouse may pass through. The deer fencing, fences so high that bobcats, skunks, raccoons, and opossums die against in a wildfire. Confused and choked by the smoke, it's a myth we imagine they can all run faster than a wildfire and not get caught by all of the vineyard fencing. It's just not talked about.

All the wildlife may be forced out of their habitat and into people's backyards to hunt pets. People will then understandably complain, resulting in more wildlife deaths from poisoning, trapping, and hunting for daring to enter human "civilization."

And what of the workers employed in the Walt Ranch vineyards? Are they going to be paid a livable wage for Napa? If you are a vineyard worker, you likely can’t afford to live here; you likely can't afford child care, health care, or enough food to put on the table. So what do you do? As the wealthy vineyards make millions every year in profit and short change their workers, those same workers have to turn elsewhere for help just to exist.

Governor Newsom's Executive Order N-82-80 states that 30% of land and coastal waters be protected by 2030, but likely not in Napa. Last year, Tom Vilsack, secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture designated Napa as a natural disaster area due to the drought.

The only thing left to do now is to plead for clemency for the wildlife and trees of Walt Ranch to those who wield the power of ownership …the Halls.

Julia Orr

Napa