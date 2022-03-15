Letter: War impacts us all

I’m sure I am not the only person to marvel at how quickly gasoline prices went up recently. Refineries have tanks on-site to supply immediate need, yet they don’t wait until that’s exhausted to raise prices at the pump.

Another aspect of this is that the public is expected to pay the cost of their increased business expenses. Some of us remember the market crash of 2008. My 401k took a 40% hit. My house was suddenly worth less than I owed. The banks were too big to fail and were saved by our tax dollars, while many taxpayers lost their jobs and their homes. Meanwhile, bankers and the stock market were propped up and even prospered.

Sanctions against Russia won’t matter to Putin or his cronies. The Russian and Ukrainian public will suffer. Most of the Russian people know nothing of the war. Could it be that Putin played into a plot to overthrow an unwanted regime? Will American citizens suffer because our national leaders want Russia to be more democratic?

Ask yourself why Biden can brag about taking out a foreign leader and not fear charges of war crimes. War anywhere in the world impacts all of us.

Wars don’t end wars. There’s a reason Putin doesn’t want NATO on Russia’s border. Would we like Chinese missiles on our border with Mexico?

This should have been solved by a peaceful negotiation. America is to blame for the displacement of millions and the death of innocents. After 20 years of fighting, we had 7 or 8 months of no war … but we can pay for it.

Shame on Biden and shame on us.

Richard Hazeltine

Napa