Letter: Was Roe a step backwards?

July 7, 1928 was the date that the bread slicer was invented. I recently stumbled across this piece of trivia as I was surfing the 'net. During my culinary career I have worked with several such machines, and was curious to have a look at the original. I found that it was much larger than any I have ever seen, and it looked way more dangerous to hands and fingers than any bread knife too!

I also learned that sliced bread was banned by our government in January, 1943! What?! Duh!! Really?! That ban didn't even last three months. Mothers across the nation, with civility, respectfully wrote editorials to local newspapers, and letters to their elected representatives in protest; and "we the people" prevailed over "we the government." Fingers were pointed in every direction. And to this day no one really knows which governmental agency was responsible for that blunder!

Progress is not always made with every step in a forward direction. Fortunately, there are usually many more steps forward than there are backwards.

Was Roe a step backwards? Absolutely. But, after 50 years of bickering from both sides of this issue, the feds have finally handed the question back to the states, "we the people," and our elected representatives.

So, let's take a step back and have a look. And, as we do, I am confident of two things. One, that some states will sadly take the position of one of two extremes. Two, that some states, along the way, will take up the question with civility, and respectfully engage the dialectic process of "we the Ppeople," ask all the right questions, and come up with some answers and solutions that we can all learn from, and once again, move forward.

Meanwhile, allow me to share with you a small anecdote.

As a little child in the 1950's I was once playing at a neighbor's home where I witnessed two adults of the same gender sharing and exchanging affection as a couple. My little child mind was so confused that I soon thereafter walked back home to share with my mother what I had seen.

My mother (now, please remember that this was in the 50's!) simply smiled, took a moment to sit with me, and explained gently, "that is not how we think or live, or what we believe, and it is not what the bible teaches us; but the bible does teach us to be loving and kind to each other, not to judge, and to always be respectful. Now, those people are Mrs. Ahrens' friends, and we love and respect Mrs. Ahrens, don't we; and so, we will love and respect her friends too, okay?"

And, just like that, the confusion left my little childhood mind and was replaced with peace, understanding, and tolerance. I was fortunate to have such a mother and I wish I could tell you more stories of her, and the impact that she had on my life and in the lives of others. But time and space do not allow it. Suffice it to say, however, that she subsequently taught me that God is pro-choice! Joshua 24:15. And, that all of our God-given rights, and laws, come with the freedom to choose; and that this freedom comes with personal and social responsibilities.

The great democratic experiment is never fully realized or finalized. It lives, feeds, drinks, breathes, works, rest, sleeps and depends on our relentless pursuit of personal and social integrity and responsibility. There are those who wish that they could join us. And, there are those who would like to see us fail. Thomas Jefferson once warned that, "if we lose our democracy, it will be from within."

Frank Frederico

Angwin