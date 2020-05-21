Letter was wrong about Gentry's position on civic center

I was really surprised to read Mike Harris’ letter to the editor this week ("A clear choice for Napa mayor," May 20), specifically the assertion that my colleague Doris Gentry opposed the city hall project. Having sat at the same dais while she voted to support the project multiple times, imagine my surprise at learning otherwise.
Luckily, everything the Napa City Council does is public, and there are extensive public records of every vote we’ve ever taken. I looked up the minutes from every single vote regarding the city hall project from 2017 to now (the period of time that she has been in office), and I’d like to share those results with you.
On May 30, 2017, Councilmember Gentry made the motion to (and the council voted unanimously to) select Plenary Properties Napa as the best qualified to develop the project.
On Sept. 5, 2017, Councilmember Gentry seconded the motion to approve the Exclusive Negotiation Agreement for the Civic Center project with Plenary Properties Napa, which passed unanimously.
On May 1, 2018, stating that “it’s critical that… the project moves forward positively,” Councilmember Gentry voted to proceed with management services for the project.
On Sept. 18, 2018, Councilmember Gentry voted to approve environmental review services for the city hall project.
On Dec. 11, 2018, at a special meeting to discuss the future of the project, Councilmember Gentry stated “she would like to move forward with Plenary and believed they could deliver a quality project,” and made the motion to move forward with the project (which passed unanimously).
On March 5, 2019, Councilmember Gentry confirmed her support of the project goals and voted to move forward on the project.
On July 23, 2019, Councilmember Gentry made the motion to continue the analysis of sites A and C for the project, which passed by a 4-1 vote; I was the 1 dissenting vote.
On Sept. 17, 2019, the council voted unanimously to move forward with the project.
And finally, on Nov. 19, 2019, the council voted unanimously to move forward with the project.
After looking at all of our votes, I fail to see even one time when Doris voted against the project.
Elected leaders are often called to make hard decisions, and while we can all disagree from time to time, I want to make sure that when we question those decisions, that we do so respectfully, honestly, and accurately.
Please consider thinking twice before spreading incorrect information — this election is extremely important to the future of our community, and we all deserve to make our decision based on the facts.
Scott Sedgley
Napa City Council Member, candidate for mayor 2020
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!