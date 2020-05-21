Letter was wrong about Gentry's position on civic center

On Sept. 18, 2018, Councilmember Gentry voted to approve environmental review services for the city hall project.

On Dec. 11, 2018, at a special meeting to discuss the future of the project, Councilmember Gentry stated “she would like to move forward with Plenary and believed they could deliver a quality project,” and made the motion to move forward with the project (which passed unanimously).

On March 5, 2019, Councilmember Gentry confirmed her support of the project goals and voted to move forward on the project.

On July 23, 2019, Councilmember Gentry made the motion to continue the analysis of sites A and C for the project, which passed by a 4-1 vote; I was the 1 dissenting vote.

On Sept. 17, 2019, the council voted unanimously to move forward with the project.

And finally, on Nov. 19, 2019, the council voted unanimously to move forward with the project.

After looking at all of our votes, I fail to see even one time when Doris voted against the project.

Elected leaders are often called to make hard decisions, and while we can all disagree from time to time, I want to make sure that when we question those decisions, that we do so respectfully, honestly, and accurately.