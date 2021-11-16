Letter was wrong on sewer fees

On Nov. 6, a Letter to the Editor titled “Why are we still paying?” written by Richard Ghiselin asked why existing customers are paying for the expansion of the sewer system and the connection of new customers.

NapaSan would like to provide some clarification about the sewer service charges listed on property tax statements. The sewer service charge is the fee that customers pay each year for the transmission and treatment of wastewater from their home or business. The fee also includes the cost of the maintenance of the wastewater system required to provide safe, reliable sewer service.

The sewer service charge does not include the costs of expansion of the sewer system to allow for more customers — commercial or residential — to connect to the sewer system.

When a new home or commercial tenant connects to the sewer system or expands its impact on the system, NapaSan collects a capacity charge (sometimes called a connection fee) from that home or commercial tenant only.

Any increases in sewer service charges over time are the result of the increasing costs of treatment and system maintenance and are not the result of system expansion to allow additional customers to connect to and use the sewer system.

For additional information about NapaSan’s rates and fees, please visit napasan.com and click on the “Residents” or “Business” menus to access the Rates and Fees pages.

Stephanie Turnipseed

Pollution Prevention and Outreach Coordinator

NapaSan