 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Water is too precious to waste

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

It's a shame to see all of the water pouring out to sea via the Lake Hennessey spillway. Has the time come, again, to consider raising the height of Conn Dam? The city of Napa already owns the surrounding watershed and that part would be easy.

Raising the dam by 20 feet might double the holding capacity of the lake, and excess water could be sold to neighboring cities to pay for a bond issue to cover the costs of engineering, road revision, environmental reviews, and construction. Of course, raising the dam by a lesser amount would also cost less.

Lake Hennessey appears to have a surface area of about 790 acres when full. Adding one foot to the dam would give us 790 acre feet of “new” water. One acre foot (like a football field one foot deep) can supply the needs of a four person family for a year.

The existing capacity of the lake is 31,000 acre feet. By raising the dam 20 feet we would double its existing 31,000 acre foot capacity; yielding enough for more than 120,000 people - far more new people than needed here.

People are also reading…

But we wouldn't (normally) use it. The extra water would be sold to pay for the bond. The main point is that, over successive drought years, we might use up the entire present capacity of the lake, and still be left with what we have now, when the lake is full.

Naturally, all of these “calculations'” are purely amateur, but even if they are only approximately correct, they give good food for thought. Water is too precious a resource to waste.

James Vaughn Jones

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A story of hope

Letter: A story of hope

Thank you for the article “Songs for Cinder.” I met Cinder in 2000 when she sang at my late wife's funeral. My wife died from breast cancer. Cancer has touched so many of us. Thank you for the story of hope.

Letter: Keep new jail funding where it is

Letter: Keep new jail funding where it is

A simple research of local funding of road repairs in Napa county shows that road repair funding was addressed in Measure T imposing a ½% sales tax which was approved by the voters in 2018. This measure is providing approximately $20 million annually for road repairs. These funds are being provided annually for 25 years and distributed to all cities and the county of Napa. I believe redirecting the funding identified for a new jail is unwise and unnecessary.

Letter: A fan of Cinder

Letter: A fan of Cinder

Thank you for Sunday’s feature article about my good friend Cinder Ernst. I first met Cinder 15 years ago when she hired me for a position in San Francisco. Ever since, I‘ve been an ardent fan of her music, authenticity, and courage. Cinder truly walks her talk.

Letter: Open invitation to Authors Forum

Letter: Open invitation to Authors Forum

The Napa County AAUW Scholarship Foundation is sponsoring our annual Authors Forum on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Letter: Don’t blame the victim

Letter: Don’t blame the victim

In the dawn of the automobile in this country, when a pedestrian was killed by a driver it was labeled as “car murder” and often mobs would form to accost the driver to vent their anger over the killing. The automobile manufacturers of the time quickly realized this was a narrative not conducive to increased automobile sales and began a national campaign to blame the victim by labeling pedestrians as drunk, stupid or not paying attention.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News