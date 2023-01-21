Letter: Water is too precious to waste

It's a shame to see all of the water pouring out to sea via the Lake Hennessey spillway. Has the time come, again, to consider raising the height of Conn Dam? The city of Napa already owns the surrounding watershed and that part would be easy.

Raising the dam by 20 feet might double the holding capacity of the lake, and excess water could be sold to neighboring cities to pay for a bond issue to cover the costs of engineering, road revision, environmental reviews, and construction. Of course, raising the dam by a lesser amount would also cost less.

Lake Hennessey appears to have a surface area of about 790 acres when full. Adding one foot to the dam would give us 790 acre feet of “new” water. One acre foot (like a football field one foot deep) can supply the needs of a four person family for a year.

The existing capacity of the lake is 31,000 acre feet. By raising the dam 20 feet we would double its existing 31,000 acre foot capacity; yielding enough for more than 120,000 people - far more new people than needed here.

But we wouldn't (normally) use it. The extra water would be sold to pay for the bond. The main point is that, over successive drought years, we might use up the entire present capacity of the lake, and still be left with what we have now, when the lake is full.

Naturally, all of these “calculations'” are purely amateur, but even if they are only approximately correct, they give good food for thought. Water is too precious a resource to waste.

James Vaughn Jones

Napa