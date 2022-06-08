Letter: Water management leadership needed

It is the policy of the State of California that every human being has the right to safe, clean, affordable, and accessible water adequate for human consumption, cooking, and sanitary purposes. Safe and reliable water is critical to human health.

Almost daily now the state is issuing tightening restrictions on water usage in California. Recently the Governor issued an Executive Order N-7-22 regarding new or replacement wells.

While these are helpful steps, they will minimally help the effect of several years of drought on Napa County’s groundwater as there are so few new wells drilled each year. Therefore, the county’s proposal to limit the volume of water to be extracted from these new wells from 1af/a/y to 0.3af/a/y will have minimal effect on the rising volume of water use.

The recent Napa County Groundwater Sustainability Annual Report (March 2022) shows that groundwater extraction has markedly exceeded the 15,000af/y level deemed sustainable in three of the past four years. The report showed 22,840af of groundwater was pumped in 2021. Extrapolating to this current very dry year it is likely that usage will be 1.6 times the desired level, an overdraft of about 9500af. The county should immediately work toward reducing this overdraft by seeking to have all users of ground water cut back by 60% to 0.3af/a/y.

Of course, this will take leadership and controls. Leadership to step out from under the cover of numerous water themed agencies, committees and task forces to make hard but significant decisions. And controls such as self-reporting water meters as used by the city of Napa.

No one will want to do this. There will be all sorts of protestations, but why pay to have to have an annual water report prepared if not to follow the data to logical conclusions?

Daniel Mufson

Napa