Letter: We are NapaStrong

Two years ago this month, we went from reading about a global pandemic to living anxiously in its daily grasp.

Today, as we cautiously lift our masks and begin to live and work with some semblance of normalcy, Napa Valley Community Foundation would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the 344 donors whose generous contributions to our Disaster Relief Fund helped to blunt the economic and health effects of the pandemic for our Valley’s most vulnerable residents.

In the last 24 months, the Foundation has distributed roughly $6 million to support emergency financial assistance, childcare, vaccine outreach, testing, remote learning for students and critical services for families like legal aid and counseling — benefitting thousands of people who came into harm’s way because of the pandemic.

Like everything we do, this work was a joint venture with 18 local nonprofits, each of which played a key role in delivering financial aid or services to those who desperately needed a lifeline to make it through the past two years.

We are deeply grateful to our donors, our nonprofit partners and the community at large for stepping up, the #NapaStrong way, to sustain so many at a time of unprecedented need.

Terence P. Mulligan

President and CEO,

Napa Valley Community Foundation