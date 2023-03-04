The 2017 Atlas Peak fires, and several more recent California fires, confirmed our need for better forestry management, reforestation of new oak trees and carbon sequestering coyote shrubs on vineyard properties to restore the capture of carbon dioxide to keep carbon absorbed and stored. However, the post Measure C campaign finds an elevated polarization going beyond expected ideological differences between Napa's activists and environmentalists. It's also extended itself onto seemingly non-climate issues such as health, food, hospitality and other daily life activities. Surprisingly, I believe there is way more consensus agreement and commonality between Napa's farming environmentalists and Napa's activists than the media portrays. Uniting our collective efforts toward our mutual goals seems like a same team oriented no brainer. Napa's agricultural farmers are not the enemy here.

Per the U.S. EPA's Sources of Greenhouse Gas Emissions report: Generating electricity and heat by burning fossil fuels causes the largest chunk of global emissions. Per the United Nations, "Fossil fuels – coal, oil and gas are by far the largest contributor to global climate change, accounting for over 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions." Agriculture is one of the smallest contributors and includes greenhouse gas emissions from use of fossil fuel energy to run farm equipment or fishing boats, livestock digestion where Napa's once prominent dairy and livestock agri-businesses have all now disappeared. Napa's open pastures with grazing cattle were a common sight throughout Napa but have since been replaced with more eco-friendly vineyards. Another green gas contributor, the production and use of synthetic fertilizers, is gradually being eliminated in favor of the regenerative organic farming trend spearheaded by successful programs such as NapaGreen and FishFriendlyFarming. Napa Green recently became the first sustainable winegrowing certification to launch a next-level set of vineyard standards focused on the critical issues of climate action, regenerative carbon farming, social equity, justice, and inclusion. Producing food causes emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases which lists food production as another agriculture contributor to climate change.

We all agree that we must be good stewards of the environment and dramatically cut our carbon dioxide emissions to limit global warming so as to avoid climate catastrophes. The wonderful thing is that cutting carbon emissions and redirecting carbon into the soil significantly benefits the quality and health of vineyards, ultimately the crafting of fine wines. Napa farmers are voluntarily making significant progress in stabilizing climate change with effective restorative practices. Essentially, we are all committed to stabilizing the climate within our lifetime and ultimately restoring the climate for the next generation.

Let’s use some common sense and consider the science-based facts and truth, collectively strive for reducing our carbon emissions while toning down the outsized rhetoric that has alarmed the community with deceptive and erroneous information surrounding County of Napa’s long-term strategic plan and support our Board of Supervisors. As individuals, we can each change the small things around us, but to change the world, we must put our ideological differences aside and come together to achieve a harmonious common goal.

Igor Sill

Napa