Letter: We can trust Anne Cottrell with Napa County

I’m not certain that anyone will care about the opinion of a retired St. Helena High School teacher in regards to the election of District 3 supervisor. It’s a bit of an old-fashioned approach in this day of cynical politics to advocate for someone for the same reasons that I would write a college recommendation. However, when a teacher experiences a student in class daily for four (teenage!) years, she can form a strong sense of the qualities that will lead that student to grow into a successful, conscientious adult who will serve her community well: Intelligence, dedication, integrity, curiosity, empathy … and humor.

Anne Cottrell does not disappoint. Her education and ethics have joined with the desire to raise her family in an environment that she has lifelong appreciated and wishes to see develop in a way that will someday allow her own children to appreciate after they have ventured out, as she and her husband did.

Just as I would have trusted Anne Cottrell to take a test alone in a room where the answers were readily available, I would trust her with my vote to help determine the trajectory of Napa County.

Susan Davis

St. Helena