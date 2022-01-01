Letter: We couldn't do it without you

We can't thank our Napa community enough for generously supporting us again through the Give!Guide campaign.

Your donation whether it be $10 or $100 shows us that what we do matters to you. If it weren't for your continued support, we would not have been able to serve over 1 million free meals over the last 35 years.

A big shout out to the Give!Guide committee members who made this incredible fundraiser happen: Kendra Bruno, Nancy Fireman, Denise Hall, Camille Kaijankoski, Peggy Klick, Damian May, Patricia Moynihan and Elizabeth Russell.

We hope to find a new location so that we can get back to doing what we do best: serving anyone who is hungry a hot free meal.

Wishing you all a healthy and Happy New Year.

Rhonda Simon

The Table Board