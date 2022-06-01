Letter: We don't need a sales tax to get the fire protection we want

Measure L is a ballot measure for a quarter-cent sales tax across Napa County, expected to raise at least ten million dollars a year for the next ten years. The proceeds, less some accounting and oversight costs, would be allocated across the County of Napa, our four cities and one town. These jurisdictions would largely spend the money in accordance with the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), a plan generated by the local non-profit, NapaFirewise. The CWPP calls for roughly $45 million in protection measures over five years.

I support the spending prescribed by the CWPP. But we don’t need a sales tax to pay for it. Napa County already has the money.

Let’s back up. Each year, a State of California calculation shifts some property tax revenues from the County/Cities/Town and Special Districts to pay for the State’s school funding obligation. Once Napa public schools are funded to the required State level, any excess funds from this shift are returned to the original contributing agencies. The returned funds may be used for ANY Napa County spending priority.

Due to Napa County’s high property values and declining school enrollment, the State returns a lot of money to Napa coffers.

Last year, the State returned $20.5 million to Napa County. These funds are currently “parked” for potential future use in a Capital projects account, but the Board of Supervisors could easily redirect them for fire prevention. The County expects the State to return another $23 million this year (to be finalized in October, when the County’s Auditor-Controller completes the calculation), taking the total of available funds to $43.5 million. This is on top of the $5.0 million CalOES grant Bill Dodd secured and the $2.4 million PG&E settlement from the 2017 fires, both of which have been allocated to fire protection.

In sum, the CWPP requires $45 million over the next five years. Napa County already allocated $7.4 million to fire prevention, and with a simple vote from the Supervisors, could allocate another $43.5 million, thereby addressing the entire CWPP wish list.

Some could argue there are other spending priorities more worthy of these “returned” property taxes than fire prevention. If so, we should hash that out before we lock ourselves into 10 years of incremental sales taxes. Or we could simply wait a year for the State to return another $20+ million back to County coffers.

The County can fully fund the CWPP without raising the sales tax. Vote no on Measure L.

Matt Wilkinson