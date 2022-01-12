Letter: We know what happened on Jan. 6

The Register printed an article with the front-page headline, “Americans are divided in remembering Capitol riot” on Friday, Jan. 7.

Misremembering is something that schoolmates or siblings do — a touch football game or a family dinner 40 years ago. To say that America is divided in remembering what happened on Jan. 6 is to paint a benign face on the riot that aimed to overthrow the government.

People around the world, not just in America, have seen repeated videos of the actual violence and carnage that was perpetrated by Trump supporters. The evidence is there for everyone to see.

Many of the insurrectionists were even unwise enough to take selfies of their enthusiastic marauding to keep Biden from being elected, many wanted to hang Vice President Pence and shoot House Speaker Nancy Polosi. What is there to misremember? It’s right there, in vivid detail, for everyone to see.

Trump Republicans are eager to put a new twist on the events of Jan. 6. And they want it both ways: deny the severity and intent of the riot, and, simultaneously say that the riot that did occur was perpetrated by the left.

The fact is, they have no evidence to support any of those absurd claims just as Trump has no evidence to support his claim he has been braying that he actually won the election. Not a single election official, most notably Trump’s own election commission head, and not a single court agreed with Trump’s delusional accusations.

But welcome to the new age of American politics — the Orwellian Age — now the politics of the Republican party. Words are detached from their real meaning. Orwell argued that autocratic governments can control thought by controlling language.

To say that Americans are misremembering what happened on Jan. 6 in the Capitol is a step toward sanitizing the past and manufacturing a new “truth” that is intended to supplant the big lie streaming daily from the Trump camp.

Thomas Timar

Napa