Letter: We must protect Skyline Park

The Napa County Bicycle Coalition represents the needs and interests of bicyclists of all stripes throughout Napa County as we work to make bicycling safe, convenient, and accessible.

Skyline Park is the most accessible location for mountain biking for the largest number of local mountain bikers and one of the only nearby trail systems for riders who are intermediate or advanced. It is also the primary location for Napa’s high school mountain bike team practice and one of the primary locations where bike races and events occur — not just because the expansive trail network makes for a challenging course, but because there is enough flatland near the park’s entrance to accommodate event parking.

The mountain biking community has long relied upon this unique community asset to gather — for the Skyline Classic cross-country mountain bike race in previous years, for the Dirt Days race held just this year, for Cycle for Sight (a fundraiser for the visually impaired) that will be held this month, and for the return of the Tour of Napa Valley in August, which a state audit determined could no longer start from the Yountville Veterans Home.

Events bring the cycling community together, and Skyline Park is the hearth around which this community gathers. Placing housing in this area would almost certainly impact the events that can be held at Skyline by limiting their size and, in turn, threatening their sustainability.

A housing development of any kind within the current park boundaries would also change its character and the experience of park users. Mountain biking allows people to be in nature, away from the sights, sounds, and smells of an urban environment, and to experience the peace and beauty of the natural world. A bustling housing community abutting the park would detract from users’ sense that they have left the city for the park’s wilderness. It would be less of a respite, less of a natural oasis.

There are few large, protected natural spaces where Napa County’s mountain bikers can ride, and certainly none that equal the accessibility and functionality of Skyline Park.

There are also other viable and more fitting places to build needed high-density housing (see Napa County homes list of possible rural high-density home sites.) The development should be built on one of those sites, rather than the site that bicyclists (not to mention archers, hikers, disc golfers, equestrians, and others) use and cherish most — and more so now than ever, as biking nearly doubled in the park during the pandemic.

Let’s protect the singular asset that is Skyline Park, and in so doing, protect our quality of life and the communities who gather there.

Kara Vernor

Executive Director, Napa County Bicycle Coalition