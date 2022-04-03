Letter: We need a whistleblower in Jan. 6 investigation

Where is our Daniel Ellsberg?

For those not familiar with his story, Ellsberg was a Pentagon analyst who chose to provide secret information about the Vietnam War effort by the United States directly to the press in the late 1960s. The information illuminated the degree to which three presidential administrations had systematically deceived the nation regarding the war. He was charged under the Espionage Act but subsequently exonerated.

Although whistleblower protections did not exist in the way they do now, Ellsberg sought no special legal cloaks and was prepared to accept the consequences of his actions. Ultimately published in the New York Times, Washington Post and then a book entitled "The Pentagon Papers", his actions served to expose the lies that were perpetrated on Congress and the American people. It is universally believed to be a major factor in ending the Vietnam War.

We now have an ex-president who is being investigated by Congress for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots. He has a cadre of attorneys in his defense, paid by his own political party and his PAC. The latest issue is the discovery of nearly 8 hours of missing phone logs and emails on Jan. 6.

Prior to this, it was also discovered that boxes of documents were known to have been removed from the White House and taken illegally to Florida by Trump.

Consistent with his past practices, Trump will throw numerous roadblocks to thwart the legal process and ultimately expect that time will run out for the Congressional Committee; Congress will shift to Republican control; the Committee will be disbanded; and the investigation will be scuttled.

I submit that it is very possible that one or more staffers to the former White House and the president have access to documents and records relevant and heretofore unavailable.

Comparable to Mr. Ellsberg, one of them could have the courage to go directly to the press and the public with this information, bypassing the legal stalemate existing in Congress.

In this way, Trump will be on trial with all of America as the jury.

There have been times in our nation's history where the end has justified the means. This is one of them.

Eric Zimny

Napa