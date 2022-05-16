Letter: We need an ethical, thoughtful, and compassionate supervisor

Joelle Gallagher’s 30-year career as executive director at First 5 Napa County, COPE Family Center, the Napa County Farm Bureau, the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, and as a county planning commissioner, has given her a unique perspective on the sometimes-conflicting needs our diverse community. Joelle has worked to protect agricultural land and ensure that Napa continues to have a thriving economy, while tirelessly working on behalf of the community-at-large to provide mental health services, increase affordable housing, and make sure that Napa County is a safe, healthy, and welcoming place for all our citizens and visitors.
I urge you to remember that the supervisor’s race is not a popularity contest, but an opportunity to elect a candidate who will make decisions about the future of Napa County for many years to come. We need a leader like Joelle, who is ethical, thoughtful, smart, compassionate and willing to listen to differing points of view. Please join me in supporting Joelle Gallagher for Supervisor.
Luisa Heymann
People are also reading…
Napa