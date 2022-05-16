Letter: We need an ethical, thoughtful, and compassionate supervisor

Joelle Gallagher’s 30-year career as executive director at First 5 Napa County, COPE Family Center, the Napa County Farm Bureau, the Napa Valley Grape Growers Association, and as a county planning commissioner, has given her a unique perspective on the sometimes-conflicting needs our diverse community. Joelle has worked to protect agricultural land and ensure that Napa continues to have a thriving economy, while tirelessly working on behalf of the community-at-large to provide mental health services, increase affordable housing, and make sure that Napa County is a safe, healthy, and welcoming place for all our citizens and visitors.