Letter: We need an investment in human infrastructure, too

As we go into the holiday season, a huge bright spot is the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill which passed both the House and the Senate and was signed by President Biden. It should be celebrated. We have much to be thankful for.

After years of talk of the need for critical infrastructure work, President Biden and Democratic leadership accomplished what the previous administration could not.

And this bill shows that Democrats and Republicans can work together to help our country and do what is right for the people. It was not easy. While there was a compromise and not all are 100% happy with the final bill, it means a once-in-a-generation investment in long-overdue infrastructure work and will create good-paying jobs. It means our children and grandchildren will be safer on the roads and bridges, that clean water projects will remove dangerous lead pipes, that public transportation will be upgraded and so much more.

It will include projects here in Napa County. There will be more funding for environmental clean-up of toxic sites. Broadband access will be expanded and cybersecurity will be upgraded.

A second critical bill, called the Build Back Better Act, passed the House and is now awaiting action in the Senate. It has been described as an investment in families, child care, healthcare, schools, workers, the economy, violence intervention programs, and more, our human infrastructure. We are grateful it also includes Rep. Mike Thompson’s Green Act, to help tackle climate change, also critical to our collective future.

Some have expressed concern about the price tag for this bill. They don’t blink at the huge amount spent on the defense budget decade after decade or the tax breaks given to the wealthy. How can we not invest in our human infrastructure, especially programs helping those most in need? It will also help our middle class, the heart of this country. It’s long overdue and critical to all of us. This bill reflects our values and is an investment in the American people, our future, just as the physical infrastructure bill was.

Changes and cuts were made as the bill moved through the House. It is expected that GOP senators will also make cuts to this bill. Please express your support for Build Back Better by contacting Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla as well as Congressman Mike Thompson. I am thankful for Democratic vision, leadership, and heart.

Betty Malmgren

Napa County Democratic Central Committee