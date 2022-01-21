Letter: We need another Paul Revere

Back during the 1700s, the king who thought he had a right to rule the colonists in this country sent an army to enforce his right to rule and tax. You all know the story. Our ancestors reacted. Paul Revere set out on his famous ride alerting the colonists to the British invasion. And after much suffering and bloodshed, an innovative democracy was born.

Although not perfect, our democracy began and continues to evolve to represent all people — even the poor, the natives, women, Blacks, Hispanics. It survived the insurrection of slave owners during the Civil War.

Now our democracy is being threatened by those who don't want the majority of our populace to have a say in an election. Laws are being passed throughout our nation (13 GOP states so far) making it difficult or nearly impossible for citizens to vote, using the false excuse of voter fraud.

Someone needs to sound the alarm so that our citizens heed the urgency. The very foundation of our democracy is the right of every citizen to vote and for every vote to count. And our most vulnerable are the most affected: Those who are holding down two or more jobs and can't get time off to vote; those who have no time or means to get to a ballot box that has been deliberately placed too far away or with too few boxes causing hours-long waits; voters who have been dropped from their states registration list without notice or have been denied a mail-in ballot.

Alas, we need another Paul Revere. Someone who can sound the alarm forcefully enough that the citizens of this country will act: Pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act; someone who can get the attention of a political party that is currently ignoring this very basis of our democracy.

Abe Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt must be turning in their graves now.

Kaye Hall

Napa