Letter: We need Measure L to protect Napa County

John Callanan’s May 10 letter to the editor opposes Measure L which will raise funds to provide stable, sustainable locally-controlled funding to support wildfire prevention and defense projects throughout Napa County. He praises our existing county-wide emergency responders and the Napa Firewise Program that would be supported by Measure L, but inexplicably opposes providing additional funding to get all our county-wide wildfire prevention projects completed to protect all Napa residents and businesses.

He argues that Measure L duplicates existing funding sources for our desperately needed wildfire prevention projects. He also argues that Measure L will only benefit “private property owners,” and that the City of Napa will not receive a fair share of the benefits. He is wrong on all three counts.

First, Measure L recognizes what we all know – existing funding from the Napa cities, town, the county and the state is inadequate to fund the existing planned projects identified in the May 2021 county-wide wildfire protection plan approved by CalFire, the county and our wildfire experts. More locally-controlled funding is needed, and now – not later after the next wildfire seasons. And Measure L will ensure that visitors to Napa County pay their fair share because they also benefit from keeping our beautiful and resource-rich county open for business and for public services. Measure L will not duplicate existing funding, it will provide the needed additional funds to get the full job done.

Second, Measure L will benefit all Napa residents, businesses and property owners – it is common sense that wildfires and the embers they drive across the Valley know no boundaries. Wildfires that start anywhere in the County during our red flag days can – and will unless prevented – devastate residents and businesses up and down the Valley floor as well as in the hills. We are all in this together, and we all benefit from the wildfire prevention and defense projects and programs that Measure L will fund.

Finally, the argument that City of Napa will be shortchanged on Measure L funding and benefits is also a “head in the sand,” argument when we look at the threat of wildfires throughout the Valley, regardless of where one local government’s borders begin or end. The 2017 wildfires threatened and damaged hundreds of residents in the City of Napa alone, and the wildfires in 2017 and 2020 threatened thousands more in the City of Napa just from the smoke and economic disruption.

I am a resident of St. Helena and my city gets only a small allocation compared to the county as well as the City of Napa. But you don’t hear me protesting my share – that’s because I know we are all in this together and all our elected leaders need to work together to get the full funding for our countywide wildfire plan. PLEASE vote yes on Measure L.

Chris Warner

Co-leader of the St. Helena Fire Safe Council