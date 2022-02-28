Letter: We need the Mayacamas school

I am writing as a parent whose children (ages 13, 11, and 7) have been in the Napa Valley Unified School District system for 5 years, and I am in support of the Mayacamas Charter.

I am saddened about how different my children's experience of education is from my own. I grew up in New Jersey, which currently holds the No. 3 ranking in the country for public education, and I can't believe that my children have such a diminished educational existence.

My public middle school experience was such a pivotal time, where my foundational relationship with my education would start. We had 45-minute periods, with 8 periods a day, 2 for electives, and many after-school activities and sports.

I cannot believe how little is made available to my kids in comparison, and what has been denied them in the name of budgeting.

This year marks the fourth shift that my son has endured following the closure of River Middle. In reviewing his electives for 7th grade, NVUSD, and other California school districts should be utterly ashamed of themselves. When I was in school, we had a chorus, band, orchestra, graphic arts, culinary/ home economics, shop, art, computer lab, French, German, and Spanish or a study period. We managed to do 2 electives in a day and have our core classes Math, English, History, Social Studies, Science, and gym.

The best we can muster up here is items that used to be after school clubs for us: Yearbook? Leadership/student council? Student tutoring? These were all extras, to explore passions and expose kids to how you can experience life outside of academics.

I hope our community can see through the NVUSD's absurd attempt to market that they have been practicing Social Emotional Learning with student teams this whole time. What they are really saying is that there aren’t enough adults to manage all the children for whom they are responsible, because of the forced, growing, class size brought on by the closing middle schools.

I believe wholeheartedly the teachers are doing their very best, given how it is handed to them. The district has managed to put pressure on an already failing system in the name of retaining the current top-heavy administration and the NVUSD Trustees are congratulating them for it. The only ones suffering here are our teachers and children.

If I were an extremely highly compensated Superintendent of Schools, for example, rather than blame Sacramento, or blame my predecessors, I would be in the Capitol begging, demanding, lobbying, advocating for my district's children. I would not be spending that money instead on frivolous legal actions meant to discredit local families who ask for more.

I would not be celebrating my recent pay raise by putting my own children in private schools, shuttering local public schools, denying new charters, and dismantling existing ones, all whilst living 55 miles away in Oakland. No, I think I would fight for something better instead.

The school programs are not diminished because we don't have enough children, as the district would have the public believe. Many parents, including myself, have been paying out of pocket for an art teacher, a gym teacher, STEM, and more in our elementary schools. These programs haven't been available for many years; the parent clubs have been picking up the tab.

It's no wonder moving to a private school starts making sense, as we are already paying for enrichment in our schools and picking up after the budgeting failures of the district.

I understand that all these issues are a monster to tackle and not something that changes overnight. But I dare say March 15 could be the beginning of something interesting.

A new perspective on how we handle education here in Napa, and how in the face of school closings, and lack of funding, we, as a community, created something that brings an option other than a private school; something that has a vision of education as a holistic experience, that children can dig into and explore, rather than just having it happen to them.

Charter Schools are where innovation happens and a place where "this is just how we've always done it," is not good enough.

Teachers can become role models instead of enforcers; children can take ownership of their experience and try something new, instead of being bored, disenchanted, and discontented.

The bottom line is our property values will be compromised by a failing school district if people feel they cannot raise children here.

Other counties, like Sonoma, with 53 charter schools manage to work — why not here? My greatest fear, and one that all in their capacities need to think about, is if Mayacamas doesn't happen, how do we come back from this?

Please write in, or call in to support this charter, for our community, for our future.

Claire Silver

Napa