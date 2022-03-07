Letter: We only want the truth

There have been numerous letters to the editor regarding Walt Ranch and the potential conflict of interest by Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s vote in support of the proposal. I have authored two of those letters. I feel that I should disclose that I have no financial interest in Walt Ranch or any other agricultural land. I do not know the Halls nor Supervisor Pedroza.

Until recently, there had not been any letters supporting Mr. Pedroza or his position. On Feb. 25, a well-written letter from Igor Sill appears “In defense of Walt Ranch”. Whereas some of Mr. Sill’s points may be valid, for his perspective to be credible, full disclosure may have been appropriate. It appears that Mr. Sill owns Sill Family Vineyards, with the estate address and one vineyard in the same Atlas Peak AVA as Walt Ranch. Is it any surprise then that Mr. Sill would be in favor of a similar project? At the least, his letter lacks full transparency. Of course, like all those who take the opposing view of Walt Ranch, he is entitled to his opinion.

Interestingly, the very next letter to the editor “A government that works for us all”, authored by several well-known vintners and the Board of Directors of Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture, appear to take a very different view of the situation. I glean from their letter, that their position regarding the Pedroza matter is more in line with prior letters. It is a well-written position that certainly is worth reading.

Now comes a shocking letter from Gordon Huether, a member of the Napa City Planning Commission. His entire letter ("In support of Pedroza" published Feb. 28) is fraught with error, innuendo, and insult, and has little basis in fact.

He claims to have been following letters to the editor regarding the matter in question. According to him, I am a member of a small, loud, and very rude group of people, who disagree with the Board’s decision regarding Walt Ranch.

I challenge Mr. Heuther to find a single “rude” sentence in any letter regarding this matter other than his own. I’m not sure how we can be classified as “loud” since these letters are in print, and not verbalized. I also challenge being portrayed as a small group, since to date all but three letters oppose Walt Ranch or Pedroza. Where is his evidence that we hold a minority position?

His use of modern buzzwords to support his position, rather than facts, is typical these days to besmirch those who hold an opposing viewpoint. Trolls? Half-truths? Misinformation? Even racist? If there has been a “bad apple or apples” who have posted comments on social media regarding Mr. Pedroza that are not appropriate, then I would agree that behavior is shameful.

Unfortunately, Mr. Heuther does not discriminate in his letter, and lumps us all into one group, concluding apparently that we are all “shameful’. By his own statements, hasn’t he, himself, degenerated into exactly the position he accuses us of? Don’t we deserve an apology?

Speaking of misinformation, I’ve contacted Supervisor Pedroza twice. Regarding the contributions from the Halls, I was advised that they have donated to his campaign since 2012 (spanning three elections). He claimed that it was not $40,000 and advised that he would provide me the number once his campaign-finance person confirmed it. To date, this has not occurred.

This seems rather odd, given that several letters to the editor have stated his contributions in excess of $40,000, and given that according to one letter, Supervisor Pedroza is required to submit campaign contribution reports twice annually.

Who is guilty of half-truths, Mr. Heuther? You claimed that the Fair Political Practices Commission found no conflict of interest, but failed to mention that Mr. Pedroza had neglected to tell them he has used his home to guarantee his father-in-law’s loan. It seems that Mr. Pedroza only recused himself from the upcoming vote once it was brought to the public’s attention that his family had purchased a large parcel adjacent to Walt Ranch that is potentially developable as a vineyard.

While this recusal is laudable, would have been more appropriate had it occurred well prior to said conflict becoming apparent.

Maybe Mr. Heuther failed to read Beth Nelson’s Feb. 22 letter? If corroborated, her research shows that Mr. Pedroza signed property tax checks for his father-in-law's property on Dec. 10, well after he claimed no further interest in the property. If correct, Mr. Heuther should redirect his allegations of half-truths elsewhere.

I’m wondering, at what point should this become a formal investigation into Mr. Pedroza’s behavior? Perhaps he should resign before this happens, and maybe you should too, Mr. Heuther.

Douglas L. Weed

Napa