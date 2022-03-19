Letter: We want the truth

Residents of Napa County elect members to the Board of Supervisors with the intent that those chosen will represent their health, safety and moral standards while serving in the government.

Trust must be uncompromising. The standards of conduct must be beyond reproach; beyond even a scintilla of perceived bias.

We pay the supervisors to represent all of our interests, and certainly not those interests that could be judged as self-serving. Sadly and most unfortunately, the trust of our elected county government has slipped to a dangerously low tide due to the purchase by Venidos AP LLC of which Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza was a member at that time, of 400 acres adjacent to the Hall’s Walt Ranch development project in the eastern hills of Napa.

Use of the word “lie” is not politically correct, but we all know what it means. One can lie through omission (keeping it secret) or one can disingenuously state that which is categorically untrue.

I allege that Pedroza is guilty of both. According to statements from all of Pedroza’s relationships at the county, no one was made aware of the land deal which was likely disguised by putting it into a limited liability corporation (Venidos AP LLC) under his father-in-law’s name and not telling his fellow board members nor the public.

If this wasn’t deceptive enough, when confronted with the facts, he literally lied to all of us, stating he was involved, but had dropped out of the land deal in November 2021.

Fortunately for the truth coming out, property tax payments with his signature were drafted in December 2021, disproving his false statement. To acerbate the situation, he has hired an attorney to represent him and a local PR firm to work “flipping the narrative” to get folks confused.

On March 2, I believe, political chips may have been cashed by Pedroza, and a dozen or so individuals spoke at the BOS meeting on his behalf. A local PR firm sent out a three-page memo establishing “talking points” that were to be used repeatedly to discredit those residents simply seeking the truth.

Here are the basics from the talking points memo: These are baseless attacks against Pedroza and his wife and kids, from a small group of hateful people, who are racists with ugly attacks on civility here. This is nonsense. It is further stated that our residents are not interested in the facts, but merely political purposes.

Of course, that’s the “flipping the narrative” strategy that unfortunately works because people are moved out of fear when they hear the same false mantra over and over.

We residents are only interested in the truth. A truthful person would naturally welcome an investigation into this conflict of interest; he would not disparage others seeking the facts. He would not ask a PR firm to mask his falsehoods under the guise of fake talking points.

I’m equally concerned that Pedroza’s choice on the Planning Commission, Andrew Mazotti, may have become aware of this shady land deal, some time ago. Given the close relationship between the two, if Mazotti was aware, this would undoubtedly also disqualify him.

We the public need our civil and criminal jurisdictions to depose Pedroza and Mazotti and truth the timelines and reality and take immediate actions into this alleged conflict of interest.

And so here we are residents of Napa, having to justify seeking out truth and justice. Trust must be absolute. Now we know that Pedroza lied both through omission and verbally from the dais.

Every project before the county that could benefit the partners in Venidos AP LLC is now in question. Hall’s Walt Ranch development project is the biggest flashpoint, but there are never-ending projects — remote wineries, fire management priority funding, micro-winery ordinance preparations, not to mention large vineyard projects and state fire-safety rules that are in flux; all these and more are in the hands of a supervisor we can never trust again.

Supervisor Pedroza should step down as trust in the county government has suffered greatly. Truth and ethics compel his resignation and only through a thorough and unbiased investigation can the truth be revealed in its entirety.

Mike Hackett

Angwin