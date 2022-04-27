Letter: Wealth gap? More like wealth chasm

Is this business as usual, or is there something unacceptable about the following factoid? The cost of one surf-and-turf meal at the esteemed Yountville, Napa County restaurant, The French Laundry, is $1,200 a pop. That does NOT include drinks and tax.

The price for this one meal is a few hundred dollars more than the monthly stipend for a person on Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and two weeks' gross wages for those full-time earning $15 an hour.

Wealth gap? More like a wealth chasm. This gaping wound is currently hemorrhaging the life-sustaining blood of our communities and democratic process and has incited at least the same public outrage and righteous political response as does the opioid epidemic. There are known, effective ways to make resource allocation more fair and equitable while maintaining an innovative, truly free market economy.

I'm willing. How about you? Robert Reich and others know how to make it happen. We just need the political will. They need to hear from us directly and at the ballot box.

Barbara Monnette

St. Helena