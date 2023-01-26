Letter: Weighing in on American Canyon fracas

As someone in attendance, I wish to add to Barry Eberling’s front-page article "American Canyon City Council Fracas."

The definition of fracas is a noisy disturbance or quarrel. A recent American Canyon City Council meeting was much more serious than that. It was the community’s response to blatant retribution for Mariam Aboudamous’ choice to oppose Measure J on the November ballot.

During public comments at the previous council meeting on Dec. 20, Fran Lemos and Beth Marcus challenged Mariam’s ability to meet her LAFCO obligations as a mother with a small child — comments that clearly are in violation of anti-discrimination laws. The council and city manager were silent. No one stepped up to support Mariam.

Ironically, no one on the council challenged her ability to attend a 3-day leadership conference in Monterey nor her ability to handle all the other appointments and assignments representing the city of American Canyon. The challenge was aimed directly at Napa LAFCO (Local Agency Formation Commission).

I want to thank Jason Holley, American Canyon city manager, who educated the council and audience on LAFCO — a state agency with a unique set of laws, rules and procedures. He noted that when the city or county officials sit on LAFCO, they do not represent their jurisdiction — they represent the whole county.

The council chambers were overflowing with local residents during the meeting. Two spoke directly to the council with a message that their city is composed of many working families with young children. When the council attacks one — they attack the whole community.

Again, I ask, why challenge only Mariam’s LAFCO appointment? The annexation of 157-acre Green Island Vineyard was on Napa LAFCO’s April 2022 agenda. It was unanimously rejected. The property owners then placed it on the November ballot. And it was defeated. What are the next steps for David Gilbreth and the Green Island property owners? Their attempt at removing perceived obstacles to annexation has failed again. Mariam Aboudamous was unanimously recommended to continue her LAFCO assignment.

Three strikes and you’re out!

Eve Kahn

Napa