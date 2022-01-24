Letter: Welcome news

The satisfied, happy, smiling face of Knox Van Emst ("Napa student hooked on classic teen sleuth series "Hardy Boys", published Jan. 11)! What a delightful story to read. A lifelong fan of the library myself, we need him in our future. What ever you decided to do next, be sure to let us know. Thank you for sharing your love for books.

Another thank you to Marie Dolcini for the greatest laugh I've had since retiring from the wine industry in Sonoma and Napa Valley ("The worst value wines of 2032", published Jan. 11). We know how to make great wine, always have, before you were born.

Last but not least -- transportation! I have found myself in the unfortunate location of "west" of the roundabouts, due to several years I would rather not remember. Not that I don't like doctors and hospitals, just stay away from me, please. I'd rather be reading a book. How about a little horseless carriage to get us across to the other side?

Thank you for great reading!

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa