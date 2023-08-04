Friends and neighbors of all backgrounds and beliefs are invited to join us for reflections on the theme of “Welcome the Stranger” via the prism of Ukrainian cultural experience and needs, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church, at 1625 Salvador Ave in Napa.

Our bi-national volunteer group, Napa Valley to Ukraine is co-hosting an inspiring program along with the Napa Valley UUs and our friends at the nonprofit, Ukrainian American House (UAhouse.org). For event details and to RSVP, including to reserve child care, go to Welcome-The-Stranger-Ukraine-Program-Napa.eventbrite.com. The order of service will be available on the Napa Valley UU website: https://nvuu.org.

During this service, Ukrainian refugees in the Napa Valley will share a song, a poem, and a children’s story about a rabbit family who flees wildfire and finds a new home with welcoming neighbors. Afterward, children attending the service will move into a play area for supervised activities. The program will then shift to a frank discussion about the Ukrainian refugee experience, conditions for their friends and families back home, and how we, as a Napa County neighbors can help.

Our friends from UAhouse.org will share their experiences fleeing the war in Ukraine and how their Sacramento-based organization helps refugees and their American sponsors. Donations will be collected for refugee support.

My husband Andy and I along with our friend Tom Ault from Napa will be available to share our experiences sponsoring eight Ukrainian refugees from four families so far. We are also available to talk with interested neighbors and congregations at another time. We hope to encourage more people here to sponsor refugees from Ukraine and other countries, Tom and our family are available to support others on this journey as well.

We are fundraising through UA House for several months of rent for our Ukrainian sponsorees so they can obtain their own housing. All will be able to cover their own expenses over time. Two of the Ukrainian families need donated cars to become be able to work and become financially independent. Napa Ford and Lincoln have donated repair and servicing for these cars.

If you cannot join us on Aug. 6, but would like to help Ukrainian refugees and/or learn how to become a sponsor with your own Welcome Circle of support, please contact Debbie@napavalleytourkaine.org or 707-480-7436. RSVP for child care here as well.

This letter is my offering in hope to inspire each of us to notice when we feel a calling in our hearts to help someone who is different from us. It may be about the smallest things: giving directions with a smile, or a moment of patience with someone who doesn’t know our language. This may turn out to be a priceless gift to our own spirits as well.

Thank you for your help and contribution to our humanitarian mission.

Debbie Alter-Starr

Yountville