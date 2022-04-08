Letter: Well deserved retirement for Mark Ibanez

I read about the retirement of Mark Ibanez of Channel 2 sports. He did a great job of reporting "the sporting life" each evening, however, what I remember him most for was reporting about the Atlas Peak Fire not too many years ago.

Imagine my surprise, when watching the news at 10 p.m. and seeing him telling us of the flames exploding down towards the Napa Valley and seeing all too familiar views near Silverado Country Club ablaze. That was a long night of worry and wondering just how bad it was.

Thanks, Mark for doing more than your regular job that night and for all the rest of your nightly sports reports.

It's always nice to see you around town, at the gym, or at local restaurants, too.

Enjoy your retirement in our beautiful Napa Valley.

Wendy Bennett

Napa