Letter: We're better than this

The rhetoric I’ve seen on social media towards the Pedroza family is disappointing and saddens me.

The questioning with underlining assumptions of Supervisor Pedroza without taking time to understand the facts is why our democracy is broken.

Reading hashtags as #adiosalfredo or #fastfreddy is insulting from people who have never taken the time to talk or get to know Alfredo. We’re better than this.

The Pedroza family and Llamas family are the American Dream. Alfredo was the first Latino elected to Napa City Council and the Napa County Board of Supervisors. The Llamas family went from farmworkers to one day in the future farming their own vineyard. This is America. They took risks, they worked hard, and they bet on themselves and are succeeding.

We can disagree with the decisions Supervisor Pedroza has taken. I have and that has never stopped him or me from sitting down and talking about our differences.

This is how it’s supposed to work. Creating webpages, posting on social media, taking pictures of his home — many who are doing this have never supported Supervisor Pedroza. They campaigned against him in 2016, 2020, and now they’ve reached a new low.

And yes, farmworkers can buy land; it’s called hard work and sacrifices.

Maria Gonzalez

Napa