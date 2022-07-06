Letter: We're not headed for the Dark Ages

It would be amusing if it weren't so sad to see the hysteria to the point of delusion in the letters to the editor about the Dobbs decision.

It's obvious few, if any, actually read the decision. One political pundit, Rui Alves, said it would send women back the Dark Ages.

The energy and vitriol being put into defending a pregnant person's, formally known as a pregnant woman's, decision to abort her baby is incredible. Herculean in fact.

News flash! For all the Napa women who are so up in arms to the point of being apoplectic, the decision will not, I repeat, WILL NOT, stop you from aborting your unborn child.

In fact, from what I understand, our governor wants California to be an abortion sanctuary state.

Roe v. Wade ranks right up the with the Dred Scott decision as being totally unconstitutional. It, too, was overturned — partly because of the outrage of Abolitionist who despised slavery who wanted to free the slaves.

The same happened with Roe. But it took 50 years to free the unborn from being terminated.

The people will now decide on the issue, not people in black robes in the Supreme Court. But don't worry Napa women, you're safe — even if your unborn child isn't.

Kent Cohea

Napa