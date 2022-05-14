Letter: What a fresh idea cannot do

I read the May 2 opinion piece “Napa County needs fresh ideas.” The narrative about Napa being “stuck in the status quo,” needs unraveling. Where did this come from?

Napa is not stuck. Status quo? It’s more like status go! Napa is in a period of high growth, with enormous challenges for jobs, housing, elementary school education, understaffed city services, extreme weather conditions, and more. We are not stuck. Not by a long shot.

So where is this narrative about Napa being “stuck in the status quo,” coming from? It’s a page from a political handbook. It’s a ploy that first time candidates can use to suggest that a fresh idea is a better bet than solid experience. I’m not buying it. I want experience, and the more, the better.

I want a county supervisor with decades of experience. This is no easy job. This is a position that requires a deep understanding of the biggest issues facing Napa County: Housing and the health, education and well-being of working families and children. I want a county supervisor who’s been working on housing solutions for over a decade. Someone who’s already on the job providing early childhood education and opportunities for children in Napa.

I want a county supervisor who understands how our county government works. I want someone who’s read hundreds of thousands of pages of state, city and county documents over the past 30 years. This is experience that brings context to complex situations. Understanding how each component piece works is essential to understanding how the whole County mechanism works. This is something a fresh idea cannot do.

I want someone who’s not just saying the words. I want someone who’s doing the work. Joelle Gallagher is doing the work, and she’s committed to more work ahead.

Maureen Trippe

Napa