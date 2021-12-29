Letter: What about car hops?

Yesterday, I wanted a burger, so I headed to In-N-Out Burger. Lately, I have gone back to eating inside, or at least parking and going in to order and pick up my food. But it was raining and with all of the recent warnings about Omicron, I got into the drive-through line — even though it was quite long for 2 p.m.

On less inclement days, In-N-Out does an admirable job of speeding things up by having mobile order takers come by the waiting cars. But that day, after almost 20 minutes of very slow progress, and with perhaps 10 cars or more remaining ahead of me before I was able to order, I bailed out of the line, parked, and went inside.

With only one person standing ahead of me, and two order takers at the counter, I promptly ordered and got my food in 10 minutes. From past experience, 15-20 minutes is average in the drive-through. Probably about 15 minutes average at busier times of the day inside. So no, the drive-through isn’t faster. At best it’s a wash.

Ah, but what about those who don’t want to leave their cars? They have children or pets to attend to, or continue to be reticent to go indoors because of COVID. Well, there are alternatives that could be implemented by a new food business. Online ordering and parking lot pickup, for example. Menus are limited at these fast-food restaurants. Pull up an app on your phone, order either before arriving or when you park and include a posted space identifier for delivery. When your order is ready, it can be brought out to your car. This is exactly what is being done in other retail establishments like Wal-Mart, Home Depot, and grocery stores.

Although the delivery person is an add, the business is reducing staff needed to take orders. So it should pencil out.

Don’t want to order online? The restaurant can provide a carhop area where orders are taken in person. Not unlike what In-N-Out is already doing to speed up their drive-through. A small service fee could be charged for this service — or encourage tipping. Mobile pads for order and payment could be utilized by the servers.

And of course, encourage those who are parked to turn off their motors. Sometimes you can’t avoid it — I often have pets in the car in 100-degree weather when heading up to Tahoe and need to keep the A/C on while eating lunch. But most of the time you can.

So — it is not impossible to find more eco-friendly solutions to provide in-car food service. We just have to think outside of the takeout box. And since the restaurants proposed so far are chains — they have the opportunity to offer similar alternatives at other future locations, spreading both the cost and ecological impact beyond our fair city.

Greg Fuller

Napa