Letter: What about sidewalks?

I was befuddled to read the article about the budgeting of $350,000 to adorn the roundabout on California and First streets ("Four finalists chosen for Napa roundabout public art project", published Jan. 27).

As an art lover myself, it’s a lovely idea, however, how can the city prioritize funding for this extraneous “nice to have” project when there are so many sidewalks that are in such dangerous disrepair that they are unsafe and some cases, unusable, forcing pedestrians to escape to the streets to avoid injury?