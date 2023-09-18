There is a prominent sign in the front yard of 3020 Browns Valley Road (to which in the past some readers have objected). Its message changes about every week, and Don Snyder’s latest one is: Hate what God hates – Proverbs 6:16-19.

I have three bibles, and all say essentially the same words. This is my composite of Proverbs Chapter 6, verses 16-19:

16. Six things the Lord hates, seven things are detestable to him:

17. a proud eye, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood,

18. a heart that forges thoughts of mischief, and feet that run swiftly to do evil,

19. a false witness telling a pack of lies, and one who stirs up quarrels between brothers.

Two general comments. First, I do not believe in a God that hates; I recall being taught that God is love. Second, for those who believe in a literal Bible, reconcile six versus seven – exactly how many things does the Lord hate? Did Don actually read this short passage and reflect on it? I think it was last year that I talked with him at his home, and came away with the impression that he is a nice person, but very selective with what he believes as truth. Basically, he seems to follow Trump, a serial liar, plus sympathetic venues on social media. That is his right, but don’t pass it off as truth.

If we take Don’s message literally, how does he stack up against what God (presumably) hates. A proud eye? I can’t say, so he gets a pass. A lying tongue? He follows Trump, who consistently lies. So, no pass. Hands that shed innocent blood? Pass. A heart that forges thoughts of mischief (or in one Bible, wicked schemes)? Somewhere between pass and no pass. Feet that run swiftly to do evil? Pass. Don is not an evil person.

A false witness telling a pack of lies? This is like the second one, so no pass. One who stirs up quarrels between brothers? All men are brothers (and all women are sisters), so in this context, he is stirring up animosity. No pass. I give him 3.5 no passes out of 7 for his hateful rhetoric. His hateful God would give him 3.5 passes out of 7 for his hateful rhetoric. He’s in limbo.

I view Don as a tragic, sad person. We both are old, and if you’ve reached 80 (earlier is better), by then one should have embraced love, empathy, and happiness. I wish these for Don, as well as contentment and inner peace with his place in the cosmos. It would be wonderful to see him post positive messages.

Jeffrey P. Schaffer

Napa