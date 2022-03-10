Letter: What happened to integrity?

Integrity — such a popular word at the moment, isn’t it?

It is something we all learned in elementary school, and with our parents’ guidance, most of us practice it without any thought — kind of like breathing.

When my grandson was little, I asked him if he knew the meaning of integrity. He immediately replied, “Papa, isn’t that something you do when people aren’t watching?”

Unfortunately, today this word comes up all too often. It is easy to question a person’s integrity when you see proponents of a project donate large sums of money to the campaign funds of elected officials who will be voting on that donor’s project.

Doesn’t it seem only reasonable that elected officials cannot accept such donations, and if they are made before a project is presented that all prior donations from said proponent be returned? Is that too simple or logical?

Napa County’s own Robin Williams was known for his well-chosen words on this subject: “Politicians should wear sponsor jackets like NASCAR drivers, then we know who owns them.”

Another appropriate quotation is: “When you see that in order to produce, you need to attain permission from men who produce nothing — When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors — When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you from them, but protect them against you — When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice — You may know that your society is doomed.” — Ayn Rand, "Atlas Shrugged", 1957

Does anyone out there see themselves in this scenario? Is it not time to refund those Pay For Play dollars?

Norm Manzer

St Helena