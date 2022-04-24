Letter: What happened to our roads?

I grew up in Napa and then moved away after I married in my early twenties. I don't recall our city streets being in the condition that I see they are in now. The streets in my neighborhood don't look like they've been repaved for probably fifty years. I feel like I need four-wheel drive to drive in my neighborhood.

Most of the streets in Napa are in bad condition and in need of repaving. I think that at this point, it's a safety issue as I see people swerving around the potholes to avoid them so as to not damage their cars. I'll have to say, for the amount of taxes the city of Napa residents pay to live here, I don't understand why our streets are in the terrible condition that they are in. It's actually embarrassing, and a poor reflection of Napa when visitors come to our town.