Letter: What if the Halls donated Walt Ranch to the Napa County Land Trust?

It would be my suggestion, even my recommendation, that the Halls, owners and vineyard developers of Walt Ranch, explore the possibility of donating Walt Ranch to the Napa County Land Trust or similar organization.

Now I fully recognize that the enormous investment made by the Halls in securing permits, environmental impact clearance, and community acceptance will be very difficult to recover with this proposal. And the potential for significant financial gain from a fully permitted premium producing vineyard with the Walt Ranch terroir will make the prospect of the donation of the Walt Ranch to the Land Trust seem completely, and foolishly, infeasible.

Still, the potential tax benefit to the Walt Ranch owners needs to be explored if the Halls' team has not already done so. Avoiding the intense debate and community consternation about approving the Walt Ranch development would also go a long way toward calming the polarization that has gripped Napa County from the time that it was reported that locating vineyards on Walt Ranch would require the breath-taking prospect of the removal of thousands of trees.

Retaining Walt Ranch in its current pristine state may also take pressure off local politicians who are finding the Walt Ranch development a heavy lift, irrespective of the “for” or “against” positions urged by the donors of their political contributions.

Imagine the sighs of relief by members of the Napa County Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors upon hearing of the Halls’ decision to donate the Walt Ranch to the Land Trust. And imagine the sighs of relief of the residents of Berryessa Estates who would be more assured of their future water supply. And the oak trees on Walt Ranch may also be heard sighing with relief in their own special way.

The Halls may be relieved to be able to focus more attention on their well-recognized pursuit of the quality of their wines, rather than focusing their attention on increasing the quantity of their wine production through added vineyards at Walt Ranch.

There are times when some portion of the recovery from large investments must be taken in the form of “psychic income,” and Walt Ranch may well be one of them.

David E. Loberg

Napa