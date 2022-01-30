Letter: What is a nesting tree credit?

Barry Eberling's article on saving habitat for Swainson hawks ("Napa must help hawks to build Soscol Junction", published Jan. 27) made for interesting reading on several levels, but lacked some clarity on what the money buys that NVTA is required to spend, and who receives that money. A tree seems to be involved, but how does buying the nesting tree credit actually work?

Upon looking up Bullock Bend, I was surprised that properties like Bullock Bend Mitigation Bank in Yolo County is owned by Westervelt Ecological Services, a for-profit company. They own properties across the US operated as preserves, but how well? With what oversight? They don’t appear to be organized like say the Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit that acquires properties for preservation.

How did this private company arrangement come about? Might make an interesting follow-up article for your readers.

Jeff Page

Napa