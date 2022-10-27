Letter: What is an exemplary leader?

As the Nov. 8 election approaches amid divisiveness and turmoil on the national, state and sometimes local levels, I have been contemplating the essential characteristics of an elected leader.

In Napa County, the person we are about to elect for the Board of Supervisors, District 1 will have far reaching impacts on critical issues — the climate crisis, drought and wildfires, water and land use, affordable housing, living wage and child care — to name a few.

An exemplary elected leader would understand that public service is a mandate to include the entire community. They would be committed to forming diverse relationships with individuals, groups, and sectors in the community; to understand their different needs, desires and concerns. They would understand their elected position is not a reward for their personality, popularity, status, or perceived power. They would not allow themselves to be beholden to special interests which might prejudice their perception of community issues.

An exemplary elected leader would be committed to social equity and justice, making decisions and creating policy that benefit the entire community, including vulnerable populations and the underserved. Their commitment would be to the health and well-being of all people and would include being passionate stewards of our lands — sustaining and protecting our precious environment.

An exemplary elected leader would have many years of experience, expertise, and competence, working across multiple sectors and perspectives — with children and families, farmworkers, the wine industry, community-based organizations, and government, managing and directing people, agencies, commissions, and boards, while dealing with large budgets and complex fiscal issues.

An exemplary elected leader would demonstrate superior problem-solving capacities for dealing with complex issues, building consensus, and creating collective solutions, always including, and understanding the people affected by them. Such a leader would master the difficult but necessary work of considering the unintended consequences of their decisions and be willing to alter their course of action to ensure no harm results from their efforts.

An exemplary elected leader would have well developed relationship skills and the ability to form strong working alliances across diverse sectors of our community. They would communicate openly and honestly, resolving conflicts with transparency and respect. This elected leader would behave with integrity and high ethical standards, willing to recuse themselves from decision making where any real or perceived conflict of interest might exist.

This leader would serve with compassion, kindness, and empathy, valuing the worth of every member of our community and conducting themselves with strength, courage, honor, and humility.

I am certain that Joelle Gallagher is the only candidate who embodies all these characteristics, and personifies the exemplary leader the position requires. I have known Joelle as a trusted colleague and friend for 25 years. I have witnessed her extraordinary experience, commitment, and passion for service, and her indefatigable efforts to assure that we all live in a community that works for everyone.

Please join me in voting for Joelle Gallagher for Napa County Supervisor for District 1.

Laura Keller

Napa