What side of the reading war is NVUSD supporting?

Most parents are unaware there is an ongoing "reading war" over how to teach their children to read. Parents are kept in a fog of contradictory and confusing information about the reading wars, math wars, and teacher wars because traditional media attempts to tell both sides of the "story." Telling both sides of the "education war" stories tends to confuse parents about what to do. The problem for parents is their children's education can and often does end up as "collateral damage."

Kudos to the Register for reporting NVUSD ranked 180th out of 285 California school systems, with 22% of its low-income Latino third graders reading and writing at grade level. The most recent national assessment of Literacy (NAEP) found that 65% percent of all fourth graders in America scored basic or below basic, which is not good. California fourth graders ranked 32nd on the 2022 NAEP reading assessment, tied with Mississippi. To frame the issue, NVUSD is ranked slightly above average in fourth grade reading achievement in a state ranked well below average in reading achievement.

Welcome to the "collateral damage" of the education wars. For the past 20-plus years, most of the battles in the reading war have been won by the disciples of Lucy Calkins of Columbia University. Calkins and her disciples won, and millions of students lost, especially poor and minority students. Emily Hanford, a journalist at American Public Media podcast "Sold a Story," covers this in detail.

Columbia's "Units of Study" and similar Whole Language/Balanced Literacy programs are currently employed by about seventy percent of schools in the U.S. These programs de-emphasize systematic phonics instruction in the early grades and substitute several strategies that cognitive science does not support. That is why the media discusses the lack of "Science-based" reading instruction. Last week's article in the New York Times, "Kids can't read," effectively outlines the battle lines of the "reading war."

Historically about thirty percent of students have no problem learning to read English. That typically correlates with parents teaching their children phonics before they start first grade.

Learning to read and write in English is difficult for several reasons. Beginning with explicit, systematic phonics instruction is mandatory because you learn to speak five years before you learn to read, so words are spoken sounds, not written words in your brain. Without mastering phonics "decoding skills," learning to read will not occur.

One key to learning to read is having a parent read to their child. Hard to do if a parent speaks Spanish. Almost 60% of NVUSD students' parents are Hispanic.

Whatever programs NVUSD has been employing to teach reading are not working. Parents have both a need and a right to know what NVUSD is doing to teach reading, so they can find ways to help ensure their child learns to read. What reading programs does NVUSD employ to teach reading in grades k-4? Is it systematic, phonics first, or not?

Phonics is just the beginning. Because English has letters can sound different depending on the word ("Opaque Orthography). The letter “a” is a good example, cat, saw, a, and made all sound different. Learning to read with comprehension requires memorizing each use. Other languages are much easier to learn to read.

The 15-to-20% of students with some level of Dyslexia have brains that process language differently than most of us. These students will need a different process to learn to read well. Does NVUSD screen all students with reading difficulties for Dyslexia with a speech pathologist?

To read with comprehension, students need what E.D. Hirsch calls "Core Knowledge," not just decoding skills. In essence, if students know a subject matter from their life experience, they will be better able to comprehend reading about that subject. Explicitly teaching content from. History, civics, science is teaching reading.

Adult language is a kind of shorthand built on a body of common knowledge, content, cultural references, allusions, idioms and sometimes “slang” shared among people referred to as literate. The "units of study" reading strategies do not work when students know little about what they are trying to read. Does NVUSD use “Core Curriculum” program materials to teach reading comprehension?

What is the strategy, and what programs will NVUSD employ to improve reading instruction? How much money did NVUSD receive from the CARES Act funding to remediate the issues caused by COVID? What is it being spent on? Are their funds available for reading instruction to help parents purchase online (Headsprout) or local tutoring (Sylvan, Kumon) for their children? Sorry no room to discuss the "Math War", "History War" or "Teacher War"

John Stallcup

Napa