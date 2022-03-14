Letter: What is the plan?

The latest battle over whether to allow a new charter school in Napa is a symptom of the larger problem.

When I spent several years on the NVUSD parent advisory council, 99% of the discussion was about budgets and the impact of declining enrollments, but rarely if ever about the level of student academic achievement.

Napa is ranked between the fourth and seventh least affordable place to live in America depending on who does the ranking. Declining enrolments are driven by a combination of gentrification, high housing costs and a lack of even middle-income jobs. As the percentage of non-owner-occupied housing increases, along with the number of remote workers living in Napa, the rate of declining enrollment will likely accelerate.

The most difficult task a district superintendent confronts is closing a popular school. Kudos to Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti for handling the mess she was handed. She has been doing a difficult job under remarkably hostile circumstances.

Many parents believe their child has a right to attend a school with small enrollments regardless of the cost to taxpayers. The district should have closed several schools years ago. The delays have been costly.

The elimination of the school academic performance ranking systems under No Child Left Behind (NCLB) made it nearly impossible for a parent to compare schools based on their ability to teach core subjects.

If you don’t agree with Napa Valley Unified School District’s commitment to SC21 or feel your child isn’t getting a quality education, you have few alternatives. Increasingly, it looks like a charter school won’t be on the list. You can pay for private school or homeschool.

Both my children attended charter schools (PVA & River). Whether or not the new charter is approved is not going to be a primary determinant of the economic health of NVUSD.

The pandemic demonstrated to many parents how little time is spent during the school day learning core subjects. Parents discovered that some children are adept at online learning while some need to be in the classroom.

With the wide availability of high-quality online learning tools for core subjects including but not limited to Khan academy, SingporeMath.com, Japanmath.com, and Headsprout, it is far easier for a parent to homeschool focused on academics than ever.

There are now a wide variety of homeschool support groups and YouTube videos to help parents navigate the process.

What happens when the rate of decline in enrollment increases at a faster rate than currently projected? What is the plan?

John Stallcup

Napa