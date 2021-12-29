Letter: What really protected Calistoga

A letter in the Register written by Christopher Eldridge of Illumination Technology (ITC) ['A chance to lead on fire protection'; published Oct. 24, 2021] is highly misleading regarding its role in Calistoga during the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

The letter claims "ITC played a role in preventing the loss of human life and worse property destruction, through the installation of our Calistoga-based Multipurpose Alert Stations, including sirens."

According to the letter, ITC's sirens sounded within minutes of the fire's detection by authorities, Calistogans evacuated faster than they would have otherwise, and ITC thereby helped prevent "loss of human life and worse property destruction."

In fact ITC's role was vanishingly small.

According to the Weekly Calistogan (11/25/19), the fire started miles away from Calistoga, in Geyserville. It never even reached Napa County. I recall, as a council member, there was no mandatory nor even hasty evacuation. In fact, four days passed before Calistoga was put on just advisory evacuation.

Contrary to ITC's letter, residents were not notified by a siren to vacate premises within minutes of the fire's detection. In fact, ITC's sirens are not even in Calistoga. Their closest siren in the county is however not far from my residence, and I heard no siren. Nor did ITC's sirens relieve first responders of door-to-door evacuations, as the letter suggests because there was no emergency evacuation. Mail service continued, most businesses remained open. Nixle kept Calistogans well informed. The local AM radio station in Calistoga to which the ITC letter refers did not even exist in 2019. ITC's implication that Calistoga lives were saved from the Kincade Fire because of their sirens is incorrect.

Donald Williams

Calistoga