Letter: What’s a person to do?

Waking up to a beautiful Napa Valley morning with the wind machines finally off, I grab my coffee and open my laptop only to be assaulted with stories of war … Inflation … Stock market disaster…. Lingering COVID-19 … Abortion … barbs tossed between Democrats and Republicans that serve no use … Tribes of all kinds are unhappy and heading for the war path. What’s a person to do to bring some sense to what we’re all seeing and feeling and how do we somehow bring people together?