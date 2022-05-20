 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What’s a person to do?

  • 0

Waking up to a beautiful Napa Valley morning with the wind machines finally off, I grab my coffee and open my laptop only to be assaulted with stories of war … Inflation … Stock market disaster…. Lingering COVID-19 … Abortion … barbs tossed between Democrats and Republicans that serve no use … Tribes of all kinds are unhappy and heading for the war path. What’s a person to do to bring some sense to what we’re all seeing and feeling and how do we somehow bring people together?

Let me take you back to a simpler time when our voices would all rise with consensus, agreement and happiness … Want in?

MARCO! POLO!

Think about it …

Steve Kuhler

Angwin

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News