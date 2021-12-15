Letter: What’s wrong with Highway 29?

What’s wrong with Highway 29 through Napa? On Wednesday, Dec. 8, we had a major truck wreck at Wine Country Avenue that closed the highway for 4 hours in the northbound direction.

In July of 2020, a pedestrian crossing at Wine Country was struck by multiple cars and killed, closing the highway for several hours.

Multiple fender benders have happened at both Trancas and Wine Country closing lanes but not the entire route. There have been many close calls with exiting traffic scooting along the shoulder northbound to turn onto the Byway.

The Wine Country intersection is a total mess in the morning with parents dropping off students at Willow Elementary, then re-entering the highway to drive to work.

The lights are totally screwed up after the various wine trains pass through these intersections each day. After the train passes, the timing cycle repeats itself making wait times twice as long and even more frustrating.

The highway intersection traffic lights are set to hold cars at each cross street for about 2.5 minutes to allow crossover traffic to move.

On the west side of the highway is the speedway I call Solano Avenue, which is frequented by those too frustrated to stay on the highway. There is no traffic load monitoring that I can see for cars moving north, south or east, west. It's especially bad around 3:15 p.m. when the high school unloads onto Trancas or Wine Country.

I wonder if most Napa residents know they pay an additional $100 to $300 per year in auto insurance premiums because of the high accident rate reported to the state insurance department for this region.

Add in the intoxicated out-of-towner who’s not familiar with these tricky intersections, and you have a recipe for total mayhem. It seems to me that while the driver of the big rig has a responsibility to secure his load, the state, county and city of Napa own some of the blame for continuing to kick the can down the highway when it comes to improving the three-crossover intersections in Napa.

How about investing some of the new infrastructure funds in technology to keep us all safe and traffic flowing efficiently through Napa on Highway 29?

Bill Mellberg

Napa